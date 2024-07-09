Spain hopeful over Alvaro Morata fitness after collision with security staff

Spain are confident captain Alvaro Morata will be fit for Sunday’s Euro 2024 final after the Atletico Madrid striker was hurt in a bizarre incident following their 2-1 victory over France.

Morata was celebrating Spain’s semi-final success with team-mates in Munich when a member of security staff slipped and collided with him while trying to accost a pitch invader.

The 31-year-old was seen clutching his right knee after the collision and will be assessed.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said: “We are going to wait on Alvaro until tomorrow (Wednesday).

“We don’t think it’s anything, but his leg hurts. We think he’s going to be OK.”

De la Fuente praised teenage winger Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest scorer in European Championship history at the age of 16 years and 362 days.

Yamal produced a brilliant 21st-minute equaliser from 25 yards, with Dani Olmo grabbing what proved to be the winner four minutes later.

“We saw a touch of genius,” said De la Fuente. “We all know the footballer he is and we all need to take care of him.

“I want to give him some advice the way I do in private. To work with humility and keep his feet on the ground, and learn with the same kind of attitude and maturity that he shows on the pitch.

“Fundamentally I celebrate that he is Spanish, we count on him and hope that we can enjoy him for many years to come.”

Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella was jeered throughout by a section of the crowd, apparently for a handball that went unpunished in Spain’s quarter-final victory over hosts Germany.

De la Fuente said: “I don’t know why they booed him, but the only thing they did was to motivate him because he’s a great professional. He knew how to overcome the pressure.

“I am against any disrespect and I know the people who booed him do not represent Germany, sport or anything else.”

Les Bleus had led through Randal Kolo Muani’s ninth-minute header – the first goal scored by a France player in open play at Euro 2024 – but they again lacked a cutting edge.

Skipper Kylian Mbappe played without the mask he had worn since breaking his nose during France’s opening win over Austria.

Asked about the lack of impact from Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann at the tournament, boss Didier Deschamps said: “(It was) due to the end of their season, and on top of that Kylian suffered a trauma.

“Even though we did manage to reach the semi-final, he didn’t perform as well as he usually does.

“I will not say my players did not give it their all, but they did not play to 100 per cent of their capacity at this Euros for several reasons.”

Deschamps, who has been in charge since 2012 and won the 2018 World Cup, has two years left on his contract.

Asked if he would stay in charge until the 2026 World Cup, Deschamps replied: “I just lost the semi-final. Just ask my president. I am not going to answer this question. You know the situation very well.”