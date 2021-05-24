Spain’s squad for the 2020 Euro

SportMen's SportFootballSpain’s squad for the 2020 EuroLoading...By NewsChain Sport11:30am, Mon 24 May 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Luis Enrique announced the players that will represent Spain in the 2020 Euro.Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...