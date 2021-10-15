Sparta Prague escape punishment following booing of Rangers’ Glen Kamara

Sparta Prague will not be subject to disciplinary proceedings after a UEFA investigation into allegations of racism towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara found “insufficient evidence”

The Ibrox club contacted European football’s governing body after Kamara, who was on the receiving end of a racist slur from Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela in March, was booed during the 1-0 Europa League defeat in the Czech Republic last month.

Sparta fans were banned from the Letna Stadium following racist abuse of Monaco’s Aurelius Tchouameni in August, but around 10,000 schoolchildren were permitted to attend the match, along with some accompanying adults.

A statement on UEFA’s website read: “In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector was appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding potential discriminatory incidents which allegedly occurred during the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage match between AC Sparta Praha and Rangers FC played on 30 September 2021.

“The investigation has now concluded that there was insufficient evidence of racism or discriminatory conduct at the match to warrant the opening of disciplinary proceedings against AC Sparta Praha.”

The treatment meted out to Kamara came months after Kudela was given a 10-match UEFA ban for racially abusing the Ibrox midfielder.

The Ibrox playmaker, who received a three-match suspension after he was found guilty by UEFA of assaulting Kudela in the Ibrox tunnel in March, was sent off against Sparta Prague to huge cheers after receiving two yellow cards.

Amid the fall-out, the players’ union, PFA Scotland condemned the abuse and a statement said: “As we all know, this is not the first time Glen has suffered sickening abuse on the pitch, but the fact that this time it came from the mouths of children through sustained booing is beyond alarming and only strengthens the call for greater sanctions from UEFA for this type of behaviour.”

The Czech club asked Rangers to help stop what they called “xenophobic attacks” on the children who attended the match.

In a lengthy statement, Sparta said: “It is absolutely unbelievable that after a match we have to watch innocent children being attacked and face unfounded accusations of racism.”