12 May 2022

Spiders pay penalty as Rhys McCabe keeps Airdrie alive in promotion play-off

By NewsChain Sport
12 May 2022

Rhys McCabe’s late penalty ensured Queen’s Park and Airdrie will go into Sunday’s second leg of their cinch Championship play-off final level after a 1-1 draw at Firhill.

Queen’s Park led through Simon Murray’s fine 64th-minute strike as he got on the end of a long ball from goalkeeper Calum Ferrie, turned and slotted the ball through two defenders to find the corner of the net.

But with four minutes left Ferrie clattered into Jonathan Afolabi as they competed for a ball in the box and McCabe fired home from the spot.

Queen’s Park went closest to scoring in a cagey first half, with Max Currie saving from Jai Quitongo from close range.

