14 March 2023

Spoils shared after early goals see Maidenhead and Aldershot draw

By NewsChain Sport
Maidenhead and Aldershot were forced to share the spoils after two early goals saw them draw 1-1.

It took the Magpies just two minutes to take the lead when Emile Acquah scored a tap-in from close range.

The Shots were awarded a penalty following a foul in the box and Jake Hutchinson made no mistake from the spot, sending goalkeeper Alexis Andre Jr the wrong way to level in the sixth minute.

Luca Ashby-Hammond then made a good save from Ashley Nathaniel-George’s curling shot in the second-half before Joe Partington’s long-range effort was saved.

Nathaniel-George then had another effort rebound off the bar in the final stages of the game, but both sides settled for a point each.

