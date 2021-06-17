Spot of bother: A closer look at those to pay the penalty at Euro 2020

Gareth Bale reacts to his penalty miss against Turkey
Gareth Bale reacts to his penalty miss against Turkey (AP)
By NewsChain Sport
17:02pm, Thu 17 Jun 2021
A pair of missed penalties in the game between Ukraine and North Macedonia mean that only one of the first five spot-kicks at Euro 2020 has been scored.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the early woes from 12 yards.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, DENMARK v Finland

Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, right, saves a penalty from Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (AP)

The Tottenham midfielder had the chance to equalise for his side, who fell behind to Joel Pohjanpalo’s goal when the game restarted following Christian Eriksen’s terrifying cardiac arrest. Lukas Hradecky, though, dived low to his left to save the feeble shot as Hojbjerg sank to his knees.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Hungary v PORTUGAL

Ronaldo missed against Iran at the last World Cup but made no mistake here, confidently stroking the ball into the bottom right corner as Peter Gulacsi dived the other way.

Gareth Bale, Turkey v WALES

Azerbaijan Turkey Wales Euro 2020 Soccer (AP)

Wales, leading 1-0, had the chance to kill the game off after their talisman drew a foul right on the edge of the box, but he blazed his spot-kick high over the bar. Bale recovered to set up Connor Roberts’ late clincher.

Ezgjan Alioski, Ukraine v NORTH MACEDONIA

Ezgjan Alioski, centre, reacts to score the rebound after his penalty miss against Ukraine (AP)

The Leeds full-back’s effort was parried by Georgiy Bushchan, although he kept his focus to smash home the rebound.

Ruslan Malinovskyi, UKRAINE v North Macedonia

Ruslan Malinovskyi, right, is denied by Stole Dimitrievski (AP)

There was no such luck later in the same game for Atalanta playmaker Malinovskyi as Stole Dimitrievski pushed his effort safely away towards the right touchline.

