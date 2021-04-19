Spurs sack Mourinho days before Carabao Cup Final
11:08am, Mon 19 Apr 2021
Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur less than a week before facing Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.
The club broke the news that the manager and his backroom team had been relieved of their duties this morning.
The timing of the news comers as a shock, but with the club on course to miss out on Champions League football this season, chairman Daniel Levy appears to have decided he must act.
Mourinho, 58, replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 and Ryan Mason has been put in temporary charge of the first team squad.
Tottenham are among the six English clubs linked with the formation of a new European Super League in a bombshell announcement last night.