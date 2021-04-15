Spurs sponsor sorry for brush-off and paints a pretty picture of partnership

Paint suppliers Dulux was forced to apologise after its new partnership with Tottenham got off to a rocky start by mocking the Premier League club on Twitter.

Spurs announced that Dulux had become the club’s official paint supplier, with the company’s famous dog getting a tour of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Hotspur Way training ground.

But they were soon mocked by their new partner in hastily-deleted tweets, with the social media team hitting the wrong tone.

dulux CBs (002)

Responding to other users’ tweets, the company made fun of the club’s lack of recent silverware, posting a picture of an empty trophy cabinet being for sale, then made a barb about the club’s defenders.

In a reply to a tweet asking whether the Dulux dog could play at centre-back, the company tweeted: “He might do a better job”.

Dulux eventually commented on the inappropriate tweets, apologising to Spurs fans.

The company said on Twitter: “We’re deeply sorry for the posts from Dulux this morning in response to the announcement of our relationship with @SpursOfficial. These do not reflect how proud we are to be the Official Paint Supplier of the Club.

“We’re investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans.”

The tweets certainly made a splash as Dulux was the second top trend on Twitter in the UK.

Spurs said the partnership will see the club “benefit from the unrivalled expertise in paint and colour” of the country’s leading paint supplier, with all club buildings getting a facelift using specific paint colour matches.

Jose Mourinho was apparently in the dark in his press conference ahead of Friday’s trip to Everton.

When he was asked about the Dulux dog, Mourinho replied: “What’s that?”