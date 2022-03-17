St Johnstone are ‘prepared well’ despite manager Callum Davidson isolating

Steven MacLean is adamant the absence of manager Callum Davidson will not have any adverse impact on the St Johnstone squad ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Motherwell.

Davidson has been isolating since Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19 and will not be at McDiarmid Park this weekend as his team bid to pick up a crucial victory in their battle against relegation.

Assistant MacLean will take charge on Saturday, with the aid of fellow coaches Paul Mathers and Alec Cleland.

“The most important thing is the manager’s health and he’s fine and well,” confirmed MacLean.

“He’s disappointed but he’s got every faith in us as a coaching staff. I’ve never been off the phone to him.

“We’ve been Zooming, sharing screens, doing everything you do now. We’ve probably been a bit lucky that this hasn’t happened to one of us before but although it’s new for us, we were prepared for the possibility of this happening.

“The team has prepared well. The manager was missing Tuesday, Wednesday and today but it’s been a normal week.

“Me, Alec and Paul put the sessions on and the players were excellent. The manager was at the Motherwell game on Sunday so we know what to expect from them.”

MacLean, who confirmed that nobody else in the Saints camp is currently affected by Covid, expects Davidson to be in regular contact throughout the match on Saturday.

“He’ll be watching it on the laptop so if he needs to get a message to us, he’ll do it,” said MacLean.

“I’ll have Paul Mathers and Alec Cleland with me as well so there’s plenty of experience there.

“Paul will be on the phone to the manager if he wants anything relayed to the players during the match or at half-time. And I’ll speak to him before.

“It’s not ideal the manager being missing obviously but we’ve done plenty of work all week so the players know what’s expected of them.”