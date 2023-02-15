St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: Teams are too quick to change managers

Callum Davidson believes clubs are too quick to make changes to the hot seat as the cinch Premiership managerial roundabout continues apparently unabated.

The St Johnstone boss, who has been in charge for almost two years and eight months, is the longest-serving manager in the top flight.

Davidson was appointed Tommy Wright’s successor on June 18, 2020 and in his first campaign made history by winning the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

However, even he has felt under pressure at times this season and has been grateful for a supportive board.

Steven Hammell became the latest top-flight boss to lose his job when he departed Motherwell after just six months in the post following the Scottish Cup exit to Raith Rovers on Saturday, while other Premiership casualties this season include Jack Ross at Hibernian and Jim Goodwin at Aberdeen.

Davidson said: “I don’t think it is great. There is a lot of pressure from different areas being a manager.

“I felt that pressure myself after some poor results but I have a chairman who stuck by me and I believe I am getting better.

“You get one transfer window to do things or if things aren’t going right, they are too quick to change.

“The problem is if they keep doing that you will keep having managers in and out of jobs.

“You obviously have social media influences that maybe weren’t there 15 years ago that can affect people’s decisions when maybe it is not the right one.

“I can only speak as a manager who has a hierarchy above me who have a strong belief in what I do.

“I have had a really good opportunity here to manage.

“Some people, if they go to bigger clubs and don’t get success straight away, that’s them done. They don’t get time to do it.

“As a manager, I would obviously like to see all of us get a little bit more time in the job and develop your own type of football and try to bring success.”