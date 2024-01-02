02 January 2024

St Johnstone confirm double signing of Kerr Smith and Benjamin Kimpioka

By NewsChain Sport
St Johnstone have signed Kerr Smith on loan and striker Benjamin Kimpioka on a permanent deal, subject to international clearance.

Aston Villa announced 19-year-old Scottish central defender Kerr has signed a new contract before making the loan switch back north for the remainder of the season.

Saints also confirmed 23-year-old Swedish forward Kimpioka, who previously had a spell at Sunderland, has joined on an 18-month contract from AIK.

Smith will join up with Craig Levein’s squad immediately, although St Johnstone’s cinch Premiership game against Dundee at Dens Park has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

He began his senior career with Dundee United and made 12 first-team appearances, making his debut at Ibrox at the age of 16, before signing for Villa in January 2022.

Left-back Luke Robinson has been recalled by Wigan midway through his season-long loan, while Dara Costelloe was recalled from his loan spell by Burnley and has since joined Dundee.

