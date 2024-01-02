St Johnstone confirm double signing of Kerr Smith and Benjamin Kimpioka
St Johnstone have signed Kerr Smith on loan and striker Benjamin Kimpioka on a permanent deal, subject to international clearance.
Aston Villa announced 19-year-old Scottish central defender Kerr has signed a new contract before making the loan switch back north for the remainder of the season.
Saints also confirmed 23-year-old Swedish forward Kimpioka, who previously had a spell at Sunderland, has joined on an 18-month contract from AIK.
Smith will join up with Craig Levein’s squad immediately, although St Johnstone’s cinch Premiership game against Dundee at Dens Park has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
He began his senior career with Dundee United and made 12 first-team appearances, making his debut at Ibrox at the age of 16, before signing for Villa in January 2022.
Left-back Luke Robinson has been recalled by Wigan midway through his season-long loan, while Dara Costelloe was recalled from his loan spell by Burnley and has since joined Dundee.
