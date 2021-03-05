St Johnstone cup final hero Shaun Rooney doubtful before Hibs clash
16:48pm, Fri 05 Mar 2021
St Johnstone’s Hampden hero Shaun Rooney is a doubt for Callum Davidson’s team ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hibernian.
Rooney, who scored Saints’ Betfred Cup winning goal in last Sunday’s final against Livingston, suffered a kick to his knee during Wednesday’s draw at Hamilton.
Murray Davidson, Chris Kane and Ali McCann are among a group of five players also having knocks assessed before the visit of Jack Ross’ team.
Hibs have left-back Josh Doig back from injury.
Kyle Magennis is back in training following illness but is not ready to feature.
Sean Mackie (thigh) remains on the sidelines.