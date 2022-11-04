St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy fit to face Rangers after knee injury
St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy is fit to face former club Rangers after recovering from a knee injury.
Graham Carey has shown no ill effects following his comeback last weekend while Callum Booth has returned to full training following an Achilles injury.
Chris Kane (knee), Murray Davidson (ankle) and Cammy MacPherson (thigh) are unlikely to return before the World Cup.
Rangers midfielder John Lundstram returns from suspension for the trip to Perth.
Fellow midfielder Charlie McCann is back after being ineligible for the Champions League game against Ajax on Tuesday night, while defender Ben Davies will be assessed.
Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are out as is midfielder Ianis Hagi, with attacker Tom Lawrence also sidelined.
