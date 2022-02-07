07 February 2022

St Johnstone loan Eetu Vertainen to Linfield

By NewsChain Sport
07 February 2022

St Johnstone striker Eetu Vertainen has joined Northern Irish side Linfield on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Finnish forward moved to McDiarmid Park on a two-year contract from Ilves Tampere in the summer transfer window, but has struggled to make an impact in the cinch Premiership.

Vertainen has had just three starts and eight appearances in total for Saints and has not featured for Callum Davidson’s relegation-threatened side since mid-December.

He has now taken the opportunity to head to the NIFL Premiership in an effort to get game time.

Linfield manager David Healy told his club’s website: “Eetu comes to us highly recommended and we are looking forward to working with him. His arrival will increase our options up front and I know our supporters will welcome the news of his signing and make him feel at home during his stay with us.”

