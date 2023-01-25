St Johnstone move for Jordan White ‘probably dead in the water now’

Callum Davidson revealed St Johnstone are unlikely to land Ross County striker Jordan White.

The Perth club made a move for the 30-year-old Staggies forward last week, but the manager does not expect the transfer to come to fruition this month.

“That’s probably dead in the water now,” manager Davidson said on Wednesday. “We’ve moved on. We’ve got other targets we’re looking at.”

Asked about his recruitment plans for the remainder of the transfer window, Davidson said: “We’re active all the time. We’ve got to be prepared in case we lose anybody and we’ve got to have a look and see if there’s anything out there we think can improve the team.

“I’m not just going to bring players in for the sake of needing a signing. We have four or five players back (from injury) who are like new signings for us so the squad is very competitive and very experienced.

“We’ll only bring somebody in if we think it’s someone who can improve us.”

Davidson is hopeful Saints are close to agreeing new contracts with some of their key players, including long-serving midfielder David Wotherspoon.

“We’ve got a lot of things ongoing behind the scenes,” he said. “We’ve touched base with David. (Head of football operations) Gus MacPherson deals with that side.

“David’s one and we’ve got a couple of others who will hopefully re-sign, and hopefully we’ll get them over the line soon.

“I hope David will stay. I get on well with him and he’s been fantastic here. These things are always ongoing, things can always change, so I wouldn’t say yes or no until they’ve actually signed.”

Davidson also expressed sympathy for Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who has been under intense scrutiny since his side lost to sixth-tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday.

“It’s par for the course now,” said Davidson when asked about the pressure on his fellow manager.

“It’s a situation with the job we’re in and it’s not great. I wouldn’t comment on another manager’s job.

“I know Jim and hopefully he’ll be OK. He’s a very good manager and person.”