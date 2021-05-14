St Johnstone welcome back several isolating players for Livingston clash

Callum Davidson on the touchline
Callum Davidson on the touchline (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:53pm, Fri 14 May 2021
St Johnstone will have several players back from self-isolation when they take on Livingston in the Scottish Premiership fifth-placed decider.

Saints will still have some players out because of Covid-19 after eight missed the midweek defeat by Celtic.

Scott Tanser (ankle) remains absent but has half a chance of being fit for the Scottish Cup final.

Livingston have no fresh injury worries for the trip to Perth.

Robby McCrorie is set to remain out with a niggle.

Gavin Reilly is back running after a hamstring injury but his season is over, while Keaghan Jacobs and Steve Lawson remain sidelined with foot injuries.

