St Johnstone’s Nicky Clark had had his red card at Rangers on Saturday downgraded to yellow (Steve Welsh/PA)
01 February 2023

St Johnstone win appeal against Nicky Clark red card

By NewsChain Sport
01 February 2023

St Johnstone have won their appeal against Nicky Clark’s red card at Rangers.

Clark was sent off in the 37th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 cinch Premiership defeat after a challenge with Ryan Jack, but the red card has now been downgraded to yellow.

“A claim of wrongful dismissal was accepted by a judicial panel at Hampden Park this morning, overturning the decision and cancelling a resulting two-game suspension,” said a St Johnstone statement.

“A yellow card will instead be added to the player’s record for the incident.”

Striker Clark is now available to play in Saints’ league match at Motherwell on Wednesday night.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

US state may exonerate witches centuries after executions

world news

Kate joins market traders to discuss early years development campaign

world news

Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days

news