St Johnstone’s ability to grind out result pleases boss Craig Levein

Craig Levein was pleased to see St Johnstone show all their battling qualities in their 1-0 win over Ross County.

St Johnstone put daylight between themselves and County near the foot of the cinch Premiership table thanks to a 35th-minute strike from Benjamin Kimpioka.

While the goal was a moment of quality, albeit capitalising on a missed interception from Will Nightingale, the visitors were under pressure for much of the game.

But being able to grind out a result away from home to pick up valuable points in the battle for survival was pleasing for Levein.

“It was always going to be a tough place to come, it’s never easy up here, so we needed to dig in and fight and run and chase,” he said.

“We had to do the ugly side of the game well.

“They had lots of crosses, but I felt we dealt with those fairly well and I wasn’t too stressed on the touchline.”

The goal was January signing Kimpioka’s first for the club since his arrival from Swedish side AIK.

“He has to be easier on himself, because he’s trying to come into a new club and hit the ground running.” said Levein.

“The goal wasn’t just about speed, there was calmness there as well.”

Levein added: “We went into the game without Dan (Phillips), Matty (Smith) and Liam (Gordon), who have been our most consistent players this season. I thought our centre-backs were brilliant.”

Derek Adams thought his Ross County side played well but admitted that counted for nothing when coming away empty-handed.

“I was pleased, but as a manager you need wins and results to make yourself happy,” he said.

“Tuesday night, we lose a last-minute goal which was hugely disappointing.

“We played so well away at Celtic and today we have created the best opportunities and failed to take them.

“It doesn’t matter, we didn’t win the game or have the quality to take our chances. St Johnstone have put one of two opportunities in the back of the net and we had numerous opportunities, but nobody cares, because you need to win.

“You can only sit and go through things with anyone, but nobody gives a jot.”