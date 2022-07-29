29 July 2022

St Mirren boosted by Trevor Carson return for Motherwell clash

By NewsChain Sport
29 July 2022

St Mirren keeper Trevor Carson will be available for the cinch Premiership opener against Motherwell in Paisley on Sunday.

It was feared the Northern Ireland international’s knee injury would be long-term but boss Stephen Robinson welcomed the news that he is back in action.

Curtis Main has trained for the last two weeks following a summer medical procedure and fellow striker Eamonn Brophy will train again on Friday after a minor fitness issue and Robinson will assess both for possible involvement.

Academy director Steven Hammell will take temporary charge of Motherwell following the departure of Graham Alexander and assistant manager Chris Lucketti.

Hammell will have a day to assess his squad following Thursday’s Europa Conference League exit in Sligo.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains on the sidelines.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Rebekah Vardy libel case defeat branded ‘absolute disaster’ for her reputation

news

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s statements after ‘Wagatha Christie’ ruling

news

Rebekah Vardy loses ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case against Coleen Rooney

news