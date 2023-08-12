St Mirren climb to cinch Premiership summit with victory over Dundee

St Mirren moved top of the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 victory over Dundee.

After dominating for the first hour, Josh Mulligan’s goal set up a nervous ending for the Buddies, though they would hold firm to keep up their winning start to the new campaign.

Following defeat, Dundee dropped to eighth spot in the table and are still looking for their first win since returning to the top-flight.

The first chance of the match fell to the hosts, with Scott Tanser heading over Ryan Strain’s cross.

But St Mirren opened the scoring after seven minutes when Joe Shaughnessy diverted Conor McMenamin’s cross beyond Trevor Carson and into his own net.

McMenamin almost doubled the hosts’ lead when he crashed a header beyond the Dundee keeper, only to be denied by the crossbar.

Dundee were handed a brilliant opportunity to level matters 10 minutes before half-time when Mikael Mandron was adjudged to have held back Lee Ashcroft inside the area.

Colin Steven went to the monitor before pointing to the spot, though Zach Robinson would see his penalty kept out by the legs of Zach Hemming.

It took a good stop by Carson to prevent Strain’s cross from creeping under the bar on the stroke of half-time before Saints struck again.

Caolan Boyd-Munce’s corner found Mandron, who made no mistake in dispatching his header into the bottom corner.

Greg Kiltie headed narrowly over shortly after the restart as the home side continued to control proceedings.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute when Mulligan glanced Scott Tiffoney’s cross past Hemming.

Suddenly, the momentum had swung the way of the visitors and Luke McGowan passed up a glorious opportunity to level when he fired at the legs of the St Mirren keeper after bursting clear on goal.

It took an excellent goal-line clearance by Shaughnessy to keep out Alex Grieve’s low effort, and the referee consulted VAR again to confirm the ball did not cross the line.

Seven minutes of added time brought additional hope for Dundee, though they would fail to threaten the home goal – ensuring it was St Mirren who took all three points.