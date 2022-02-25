25 February 2022

St Mirren could be at full strength for new boss Stephen Robinson’s first match

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2022

New St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson could have a full squad to choose from for his first match in charge against Hearts.

Eamonn Brophy returned to full training earlier in the week following a hamstring injury.

Defender Charles Dunne is free to play after his red card against Livingston was downgraded to a yellow.

Hearts are set to welcome key defender Craig Halkett back after a six-game absence with a hamstring injury.

Captain Craig Gordon and top scorer Liam Boyce are also poised to return after missing last weekend’s defeat at St Johnstone with Covid.

The versatile Michael Smith has been struggling with back spasms recently and will be assessed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions after full-scale invasion of Ukraine

world news

Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine is a catastrophe for our continent

world news

Husband of woman Alec Baldwin fatally shot slams actor’s ‘absurd’ claim he wasn’t responsible for her death

world news