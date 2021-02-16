St Mirren depleted by injuries for clash with Hamilton

By NewsChain Sport
16:02pm, Tue 16 Feb 2021
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin does not have his injury worries to seek ahead of the visit of Hamilton.

Jake Doyle-Hayes picked up an Achilles/ankle injury at Aberdeen on Saturday and will be out for a number of weeks.

Kristian Dennis and Eamonn Brophy are probably out for the rest of the season following surgery on respective Achilles and foot injuries, while Jamie McGrath dislocated his shoulder last week against Celtic and remains out, with Collin Quaner on his way back from his knee injury.

Brian Rice will assess Charlie Trafford ahead of Hamilton’s trip to Paisley.

The midfielder was taken off in the derby win over Motherwell on Saturday with a back problem.

Shaun Want (thigh), Lewis Smith (hamstring) and Nathan Thomas (groin) have been out in recent weeks while David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season

