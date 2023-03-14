St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson signs one-year contract extension

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson has signed a one-year contract extension.

The Northern Ireland international is now tied to the Paisley club until the summer of 2025.

The 35-year-old was reunited with his former Motherwell and Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson when he joined the Buddies ahead of the start of this season.

“I’m really enjoying my time here,” Carson told St Mirren’s website. “I know how the manager works and if you do well for him he’ll reward you.

“He called me out of the blue and asked me how I’d feel about extending for an extra year on top of the year I had left and it was a no-brainer for me. Overall I’m just feeling delighted.

“It was a gamble coming here because, as a family, we had made the decision to move back down south and I had offers there. But the manager rang me and he’s a hard man to say no to.

“Any doubts I had about signing quickly moved to the side. The lads have been great, the club is great and I felt settled after about two weeks here. It was an easy decision for me to stay.

“It’s great to play every week. All I wanted was a chance and thankfully I’ve been able to keep my place. My form has been consistent and now the gaffer has rewarded me for that with an extra year.”

Carson has played 31 times this season as St Mirren push for a top-six place in the cinch Premiership.

Robinson said: “I think it’s important to keep the players that are going to continue taking us forward and give them a little bit of security.

“It’s important to keep building on this squad and Trevor is an international goalkeeper.

“He’s been superb this season and is someone that I have worked with for a long time and trust implicitly. I wanted to make sure he had a bit of security and the club felt the exact same.”