11 November 2022

St Mirren have Declan Gallagher available for Rangers clash

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2022

St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher will be fit to feature against Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

The defender came off late in the 2-2 draw against St Johnstone in midweek with some tightness.

Australia’s World Cup-bound midfielder Keanu Baccus missed the visit of the Perth side with with a dead leg but will be involved in some capacity.

Rangers top scorer Antonio Colak will miss the trip to Paisley with a minor muscle problem.

Midfielder Ryan Jack returns to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad after recovering from a calf injury.

Fashion Sakala, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are also out, as are midfielder Ianis Hagi and attackerTom Lawrence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football

Student arrested for egging Charles and Camilla says crowd wanted to kill him

news