10 May 2022

St Mirren have unchanged squad ahead of Livingston clash

By NewsChain Sport
10 May 2022

St Mirren have an unchanged squad ahead of the visit of Livingston.

Manager Stephen Robinson will struggle to fill his bench again, with several players out.

Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have seen loan spells cut short by injury while defenders Charles Dunne (foot) and Matt Millar (tendon) are both still out.

Livingston have goalkeeper Max Stryjek available after a two-game suspension.

However, manager David Martindale hinted that he may allow Ivan Konovalov to keep the gloves as he is keen to give the recently-recruited Russian stopper more game time.

Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are out for the season following surgery.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William gives personal tribute to Manchester bombing bereaved at memorial opening

news

Prince of Wales reads shortest Queen’s Speech for nearly 10 years

world news

Manchester City agree deal with Borussia Dortmund for striker Erling Haaland

football