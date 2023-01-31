St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson braced for ‘last-minute dealings’

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is waiting for Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid to have their transfers confirmed before he can move to fill the gaps.

Midfielder Erhahon, 21, is on his way to Lincoln for a fee of about £300,000, while 17-year-old playmaker Reid is set for Crystal Palace in a six-figure deal.

Robinson said: “I am waiting for funds to be released. It is a tough situation because we are waiting on medicals to go through on two boys this morning before the board will be able to release funds to go and try to recruit.

“It is going to be last-minute dealings if any. It’s not the way I like to do business, but in terms of where the club is financially, I understand.”

Robinson refused to comment on reports linking him with Dundee United striker Tony Watt and added: “We have people in mind, it’s a case of who is available at this late stage.”

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell remains without a fit natural left-back and he expects a busy day.

“We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs,” he said. “It’s always moving. We thought we had something done late on Monday night and then it turns out it’s maybe not. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of freshness.”

Hammell would not confirm or deny reports linking the club with Watt.

But he said: “We spoke with the media team this morning and they ran a few names past me that were getting linked with us. Some of the players we hadn’t even heard of before. Everything just now is speculation. I can’t confirm or deny any player that is attached to another team.”

Hibernian reportedly turned down offers from Wigan for striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Josh Campbell on Monday.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is still looking for another defender after signing 20-year-old CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley on Monday and reports claim he saw a bid for Swindon and Wales midfielder Jonny Williams turned down.

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox gave little away on his club’s activity and stated there was “nothing at the moment” regarding news on Watt’s future.

Fox refused to speculate on what a sell-on fee for Harry Souttar’s prospective £15million move from Stoke to Leicester would mean and, when asked whether he could get new additions, Fox said: “We will see. We are always looking.”

Rangers are aiming to complete the signing of 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin but look to have given up on their pursuit of Swansea striker Morgan Whittaker.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hinted on Sunday that his club’s incomings were finished, but Giorgos Giakoumakis could yet leave, with Atlanta United seemingly the likeliest destination for the Greece striker.

Defender Stephen Welsh has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday, while out-of-favour midfielders Oliver Abildgaard, Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also move on if they find new clubs.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is keen to sign an attacking player after bringing in 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan on Monday.

Hearts are working on bringing in one more player, with Wednesday’s Callum Paterson a long-standing target.

St Johnstone and Ross County are looking for additions, but Livingston manager David Martindale signalled a quiet end to the transfer window in West Lothian, saying: “I don’t expect much to happen. I have no plans to be here until midnight, put it that way.”