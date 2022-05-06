06 May 2022

St Mirren missing loanees Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones against Dundee

06 May 2022

St Mirren loan duo Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have returned to respective parent clubs Wolves and Wigan to have injuries assessed.

Boss Stephen Robinson will be without the pair for the visit of bottom side Dundee on Saturday.

Defenders Charles Dunne (foot) and Matt Millar (tendon) are both out.

Dundee have the squad which was available for Aberdeen last week.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins remains out with a knee problem.

Defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season.

