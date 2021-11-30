30 November 2021

St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy suspended for Ross County’s visit

By NewsChain Sport
St Mirren centre-back Joe Shaughnessy is suspended for Wednesday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County.

The defender was sent off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Hearts.

The skipper joins fellow central defender Conor McCarthy (ankle) on the sidelines.

Harry Clarke is suspended for County’s trip to Paisley.

The Staggies defender picked up two yellow cards in the 1-1 draw with Dundee United in Dingwall at the weekend.

Boss Malky Mackay will assess his squad as he looks to keep the pressure on their relegation rivals at the bottom of the table.

