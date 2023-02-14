Kieran O’Hara kept a clean sheet for Colchester (Isaac Parkin/PA)
14 February 2023

Stalemate for Colchester and Walsall

By NewsChain Sport
14 February 2023

Colchester and Walsall played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at the JobServe Community Stadium in a game that was short of entertainment.

Walsall made a bright start and Colchester goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara was forced to block an effort on the goal line after Tom Knowles had driven a low cross into the six-yard box.

At the other end, Tom Hopper’s first-time effort at the near post flew into the side netting.

O’Hara pushed away Isaac Hutchinson’s effort from the edge of the area while soon after, Walsall keeper Owen Evans kicked away Noah Chilvers’ shot after the midfielder had driven towards goal from inside his own half.

But Walsall came close to taking the lead just before half-time when Jamille Matt failed to connect properly with an attempted back-heel after Knowles had crossed into the six-yard box.

Midway through the second half, Matt came close again with a glancing header that flashed only inches wide.

But neither side could muster a winner as the points were shared.

