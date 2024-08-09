Stars missing as United and City renew rivalry – Community Shield talking points

Champions Manchester City face FA Cup winners Manchester United in the Community Shield on Saturday.

It will be the third time the two Manchester giants will have faced each other at Wembley in 15 months.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major talking points before this season’s curtain-raiser.

Guardiola versus Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag faced an uncertain future as United boss before his side upset City to lift the FA Cup in May with a 2-1 Wembley win.

But, after speculation that he would be sacked after a season to forget at Old Trafford, the club triggered a one-year contract extension to keep him in the role until at least 2026.

While the Dutchman’s future has been resolved, there are doubts across the city over Pep Guardiola’s, with the Spaniard yet to decide whether he will stay at the Etihad beyond this season.

Guardiola’s current deal expires next summer and could his ninth season in charge at the Etihad be his last?

New faces at Wembley?

Both clubs have so far had quiet transfer windows. City’s incomings have been restricted to Brazil winger Savinho, signed from French side Troyes for £30.8million.

City have reluctantly agreed to the departure of Julian Alvarez, who is close to sealing a club-record £81.5m move to Atletico Madrid and the Argentina striker will leave a big hole to fill.

United have added striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for £36.5million and defender Leny Yoro from Lille for a fee which could rise close to £60m.

Yoro will not feature on Saturday as he recovers from foot surgery and it remains to be seen if Savinho and Zirkzee are on show.

Injuries still dog United

United endured a wretched season last time out as a raft of injuries undermined their progress and major fitness issues in Ten Hag’s squad show no sign of abating.

New signing Yoro will be out for three months and striker Rasmus Hojlund will miss the first six weeks of the new campaign due to a hamstring injury.

Ten Hag revealed this week that defenders Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all doubtful for the Community Shield, while players involved in Euro 2024 and the Copa America have only recently rejoined the squad.

City have faced similar disruption, with international players having little time to prepare for the new season, as Guardiola has confirmed Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Rodri will not be involved at Wembley.

Reds can extend record

Wembley will stage the third Manchester derby in 15 months, with Saturday’s Community Shield clash a repeat of the 2024 FA Cup final.

United came out on top in the last meeting, avenging their 2-1 defeat to City in the 2023 FA Cup final, while the Reds also prevailed the last time the two city rivals met in the Community Shield, winning 3-2 in 2011.

It will be the third time the clubs have faced each other in the annual curtain-raiser – United beat City 1-0 in 1956 – while the Reds will be bidding to lift the Shield for record-extending 22nd time.

City, who won their fourth straight Premier League title last season, have lost in the Community Shield for the past three seasons – to Leicester, Liverpool and Arsenal respectively – and last won it in 2019 when they beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties.