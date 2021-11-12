Staying positive: Sergio Aguero plays down retirement rumours after health scare

Sergio Aguero has attempted to allay fears he is considering retirement by stating he remains positive whilst receiving treatment for a heart condition.

The former Manchester City striker has been told by doctors to rest for three months after suffering chest pains during a game for new club Barcelona a fortnight ago.

The Spanish club said at the time the 33-year-old’s health and treatment would be monitored throughout that rest period “in order to determine his recovery process”.

Aguero maintains that is still the case despite the emergence of reports claiming the condition is more serious than initially thought and could force the Argentinian to call time on his glittering career.

The forward tweeted: “Given the rumours, I say of them that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive.”

Aguero, who left City at the end of last season, was making just his second start for Barca when the issue arose in a LaLiga match against Alaves at the Nou Camp on October 30.

Aguero was making just his second start for Barca when he experienced chest pains (Joan Monfort/AP/Press Association Images) (AP)

He fell ill on the field and was treated for several minutes before being taken to hospital.

His former manager at City, Pep Guardiola, was among a number of figures at the Premier League champions to pass on well wishes.

Guardiola said: “We wish him well from all the people here at Manchester City, from the chairman (down).

“We wish him a safe recovery. The time doesn’t matter. Health and life are much more important than anything else.”

Aguero won the Premier League five times with City (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Wire)

Aguero scored a club record 260 goals for City during a golden decade in which he won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles.

His final season at the Etihad Stadium, however, was ravaged by injuries and illness (Covid-19) and he experienced further fitness problems after moving to Spain. He has so far made just five appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring one goal.