Stefan Johansen backs Mark Warburton to get best out of him during QPR loan
Stefan Johansen believes he can play his best football under QPR boss Mark Warburton after joining the Sky Bet Championship club on loan until the end of the season.
The Norway international featured regularly as Fulham earned promotion to the Premier League last season but has struggled for game-time during the current campaign.
The 30-year-old is excited to get back into competitive action at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Johansen told the club’s official website: “QPR is a traditional club. English football is huge back home in Norway, and we have always heard about QPR as a big club.
“You want to play your best football and you need the right manager for that. I definitely feel I can play my best football under him.
“Obviously I have come here to play football but I want to win games.
“I watched a little bit of the game against Derby and with the way the team is playing, you deserve more points. We have to build that momentum.”
Warburton added: “I am delighted we have been able to bring Stefan on board.
“He has evident quality and experience on both the domestic and international stage, and is a player who has shown he can play in a deeper-lying midfield role or in a more attacking position.”