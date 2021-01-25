Stefan Payne joins Grimsby on a deal until the end of the season
16:29pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Stefan Payne is motivated to “win games and score goals” after joining Grimsby on a deal until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old will link up with Mariners boss Paul Hurst once again after working together at Shrewsbury, where they reached the Sky Bet League One play-off final in the 2017-18 campaign.
Payne, who was released by Tranmere in order to make the move, told the club’s official website: “I’m happy to get it sorted.
“I know what they’re about and how they want to play so it was a no-brainer for me.
“I’m a bit of everything really. I can get in behind, hold the ball up, score goals. My motivation is to play games, win games and score goals.”