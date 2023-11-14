14 November 2023

Stenhousemuir beat leaders Peterhead

By NewsChain Sport
14 November 2023

Stenhousemuir climbed up to second in Scottish League Two after a 2-0 win over leaders Peterhead.

The hosts went ahead after 23 minutes when Kinlay Bilham’s cross was tapped home by Michael Anderson.

Five minutes later Adam Brown took aim from outside the area and superbly curled the ball into the top corner.

Anderson could have added a third late on but his shot was just too high.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news

Esther McVey returns to Cabinet to tackle 'woke' issues in Whitehall

news

Football fans turn out to say farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral

football