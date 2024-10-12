Stephen Clemence accepts pushing for win may have cost Barrow in derby defeat

Barrow boss Stephen Clemence shouldered some of the responsibility for his side’s derby defeat as Ben Tollitt’s late goal earned Morecambe a first league win of the season.

Tollitt netted his fifth goal of the campaign after 82 minutes, converting a superb left-wing centre from Adam Lewis to help the Shrimps climb off the foot of League Two.

Substitute Andy Dallas hit the post late on for the Cumbrians but Morecambe secured a first clean sheet in 25 games.

“I have to look at myself first,” admitted Bluebirds boss Clemence, whose side started the game in a five-way tie at the top of the table.

“At the end of the game we had a lot of centre-forwards on the pitch. But I am also experienced enough to know maybe you should take the point and move on.

“By trying to win it, I might not have helped us defensively.

“I had the personnel on the pitch to win the game but it might have been to our detriment.

“But because we have been beaten, it doesn’t mean we are a bad side.

“We are going to have moments when it doesn’t go our way and we are sorry it’s in a derby.

“So, we dust ourselves down and try to get a result against Accrington next weekend.”

Tollitt’s goal and scorelines elsewhere briefly lifted Morecambe out of the relegation zone.

But Accrington’s late winner at Gillingham dropped them back to 23rd while Barrow fell to sixth.

However, Morecambe assistant boss Danny Grainger was still delighted by his side’s breakthrough victory.

“It was fully deserved in my eyes,” he said.

“There was not a lot in the game but I thought we edged the chances.

“They edged having the ball and the territory but I don’t recall (keeper) Stuart (Moore) having to make a save.

“The conditions worsened in the second half and the wind picked up. It was always going to be hard to get out but the boys stuck together.

“So, we were well worthy of three points. I am delighted for the boys. The work they put in in testing conditions against a good team is what we see every day

“That’s why the gaffer has been very positive since the start of the season.”

On Tollitt’s latest scoring contribution, Grainger added: “With (Marcus) Dackers being in and around the box, people gravitate to him and sometimes it leaves spaces.

“’Tolls’ has picked a great area to run into and when Adam Lewis has got the ball 99 times out of 100 there is quality coming into the box.

“If you make a run and gamble on it you are going to get chance to get a shot away.”