Stephen Clemence bemoans lack of consistency as Gillingham held by Walsall

Stephen Clemence bemoaned a lack of consistency after Gillingham’s 1-1 League Two draw with Walsall and insisted his side did not deserve more than a point at home.

Conor Masterson fired in a 77th-minute equaliser to rescue the Gills from defeat at Priestfield following Isaac Hutchinson’s converted penalty kick 15 minutes earlier.

A final effort from Shad Ogie, who conceded the penalty for handling the ball, was squandered but despite a performance to forget, Clemence still believed his side could make the play-offs.

He said: “We didn’t deserve to win the game today, I’m disappointed.

“You can miss chances, that happens, but it would have been nice if it had gone in for Shad and the supporters at the end there.

“We all got frustrated in the first half – some honest words were spoken at half-time and I felt we were better in the second half. We have to play better on a more consistent basis.

“In the first half, we were below our standards today. We’ve got to bring those standards on a more consistent basis.

“I really do believe this group are able to beat anybody on their day, but we’re a point closer to seventh place and where we want to be.”

The draw leaves Gillingham in 10th with an upcoming clash against seventh-placed Notts County ahead next week.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler admitted he felt comfortable throughout the game at Priestfield but was disappointed his side could not close it out.

The Saddlers coach felt assured that his side’s performance was a sign of who his team are becoming as they target a play-off charge themselves, sitting six points off the top seven.

He said: “We silenced the crowd immediately and we kept them quiet for the majority of it.

“A lot of the dirty work was done, a lot of what goes unnoticed was done. We had to deal with set plays and long throws, and we did.

“I felt very comfortable standing there for large portions of the game. There was a real good tussle between Dave (Okagbue) and Oli Hawkins throughout the whole game.

“Hutch was great – yes, he scored, but he created so many opportunities for us, there were good performances everywhere.

“They put so much into the game, they all worked so hard. There were plenty of signs of the team we’re becoming.

“Where we’re heading, games like this will serve us well.

“We’re disappointed we conceded, that’s natural, but it’s a yardstick about seeing games out and getting a second goal when you’re on top.”