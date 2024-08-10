Stephen Clemence calls for Barrow to build on winning start

Stephen Clemence refused to go overboard after a debut goal from centre-back Theo Vassell against Crewe earned him a first win as Barrow boss.

Clemence replaced Pete Wild in the summer after his predecessor took the Cumbrians to the verge of a first play-off appearance.

And this 1-0 opening-day success against last season’s League Two play-off runners-up should help win over any lingering doubters.

“It is always nice to win your first game of the season,” said Clemence. “The boys have worked ever so hard so to get our reward is nice.

“Since I have been here the players and all the staff have been fantastic. So, it is nice to get off to a good start.

“But that’s all it is. We have got to build on this.

“Crewe are a good side. They were one game away from being in the division above last season.

“Yes, they have lost some players but I saw them in pre-season and they are a good team. I expect them to be challenging again.

“So to beat them on the opening day is good for us. There are different ways of winning football matches and we ground it out and kept our clean sheet.”

Clemence declined to elaborate on the set-piece routine that saw Vassell tap in a corner from fellow newcomer Connor Mahoney after 22 minutes.

“There was a bit of detail about how the goal goes in,” he said. “I won’t give it away but it worked to a tee.

“But it was nice for Connor to get his first assist and Theo to get his first goal for Barrow.”

Crewe hit the woodwork either side of Vassell’s goal through Kane Hemmings and Shilow Tracey.

But both goalkeepers, Paul Farman and Filip Marshall, enjoyed relatively quiet afternoons.

Crewe manager Lee Bell said: “It was very frustrating. The game should really have been 0-0.

“It hinged on the first set-play against us in the season and it ended up in the back of the net. That is unacceptable.

“Overall though I thought we played well and dominated possession. We hit the woodwork a couple of times but didn’t create too much.

“I don’t think they created many chances either so we should have got on the bus with a 0-0 game. Those are the fine margins in this league.

“If we got a goal when we looked threatening in the first half then the complexion of the game might have looked different.

“I just thought it was too well-organised teams with very few chances. Another day we get a goal in the first half and the game looks different.”