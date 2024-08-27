Stephen Clemence dreams of Tottenham return after Barrow sting Derby in Carabao Cup

Barrow boss Stephen Clemence was dreaming of a tie at former club Tottenham after his League Two outfit knocked Championship Derby out of the Carabao Cup.

The Cumbrians won 3-2 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes, with Paul Farman saving the crucial spot-kick from Craig Forsyth after Ben Jackson, Robbie Gotts and David Worrall had netted for Barrow.

Clemence said: “The owners would probably say they would like one of the big boys away to help the football club.

“Of course it would be nice to take on one of the big boys, maybe at Tottenham. I wouldn’t mind going back there.

” I said when I went into the huddle I was proud of their performance. And the result didn’t really matter to me then.

“All I asked whoever was to step up was to pick their spot, stay calm and go for it. If they missed, so what? They had the courage to step up in the first place.”

Rams boss Paul Warne said:”It is easy for me to criticise but you have got to respect what the opposition has done. They are in good form and made it difficult for us.

“In the second half we created some good chances but our final ball in let us down. If you are going to win a game those crucial moments in the final third have to stick.

“We probably didn’t do enough to win it and we probably didn’t do enough to lose it.

“It was probably a fair result. Unfortunately our first penalty taker misses and that might have summed us up. There was a bit of endeavour but not enough quality.”