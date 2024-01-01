Stephen Clemence lauds Gillingham display in win at Colchester

Head coach Stephen Clemence was pleased with Gillingham’s performance and result after they won 1-0 at Colchester to record back-to-back wins in League Two.

Scott Malone grabbed the all-important winner in the 54th minute when he collected Dom Jefferies’ pass and escaped Jayden Fevrier’s challenge near the touchline before advancing into the area and planting a deflected shot past Owen Goodman at his near post.

Gillingham had struck the woodwork through Oli Hawkins’ header before half-time and Shad Ogie’s close-range effort hit a post after Malone’s goal but one strike proved enough for the visitors.

Clemence said: “The performance level was really good again. It’s been like that for a number of games now.

“I just felt we had to lift our urgency a touch and I told them that at half-time, even though we had three really good chances in the first half.

“To be fair to them they had a good chance too but at the start of the second half I thought our intensity levels went up again and we really got on top of them.

“Thankfully, we scored when we were on top and there were a number of opportunities where we probably could have won more comfortably.

“I’m really pleased and it gives us something to build on.

“I’m really starting to see a shift and improvement in our play now and we’ve got to keep it going now and keep that consistency and we’re looking forward to the next game.”

Colchester’s defeat was their eighth in their last nine league matches and they were left to rue Joe Taylor’s 14th-minute gilt-edged miss at the far post from Noah Chilvers’ cross.

The result leaves the U’s five points above the League Two relegation zone and boss Matty Etherington said: “We’re on a poor run, what can I say?

“Between both boxes, I thought we more than competed with Gillingham. I thought we defended a lot better but we’re not taking those key moments.

“The quality and decision-making isn’t right and that’s what’s holding us back.

“The game became open, especially at the start of the second half. They had a little spell when they got their goal and I thought our players reacted to the goal well.

“For the remainder of the game, we were the team that was pressing, we’re just lacking the quality.

“(Malone) was crossing the ball and it’s taken a deflection off that and ended up in the back of the net, beating Owen at his near post and that’s the way it’s going at the minute.

“It’s a tough time. I’m getting on with it one foot in front of the other but it’s not easy.”