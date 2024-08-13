Stephen Clemence praises performance as Barrow edge cup win over Port Vale

Barrow boss Stephen Clemence praised his side’s performance in Tuesday night’s 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over League Two rivals Port Vale.

Despite leading within a minute, the hosts found themselves 2-1 down after Tom Sang’s wonder strike but Clemence’s side won it through goals from substitute Emile Acquah and Ben Jackson.

Bluebirds boss Clemence was particularly pleased with his side’s fast start and was keen to praise the game plan.

He said: “It was a great start and we try to say to the boys that we need to get off to fast starts in games and I know most coaches say it but it’s putting a game plan in place to allow it to happen.

“We’ve got one or two ideas in there which helps us get up the pitch.

“It’s nice also to get another goal from a set-piece and when you go 1-0 ahead in games, you tend to win a lot more than you lose.”

On Barrow fighting back, he added: “They should be proud of their performance, coming back from a goal down tonight to win 3-2. It shows real character from the lads which is great for them.”

The game also marked the first played since the death of Barrow life president Brian Keen, with Clemence passing on his regards and dedicating the win to him.

He added: “It’s been an emotional day and to get the win for Brian was excellent. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Opposition boss Darren Moore was pleased to see the performance of some of his squad players, with nine changes to his team from Saturday’s win at Salford.

He said: “It was a good game. From our perspective some of the young players did exceptionally well.

“We drew level from a brilliant free-kick before we made a few changes and Sangy (Tom Sang) scored a brilliant goal to put us in front.’

Moore was disappointed to lose out but was keen to praise the finish by match-winner Jackson.

He added: “The second goal, we didn’t deal with and was a lapse in concentration and then they scored their winner which was a great goal.

“I had Ben Jackson at Huddersfield and he can shoot on his right and left and we simply didn’t close him down and for me that proved the difference between the two teams.”