Stephen Clemence refusing to get carried away after Barrow move top of table

Barrow boss Stephen Clemence was proud of his side after their 2-0 victory against Newport sent them top of League Two.

Elliot Newby’s first goal for the club and Theo Vassell’s header secured the points at Holker Street.

But despite sitting top of the table, Clemence said: “We have to remember what has got us to this point. There are only seven games gone.

“It’s a good start to the season but it’s only a start. We can’t get carried away.

“There has been a lot of togetherness. We’ve got to keep coming up with the game plans and the boys carry it out.

“I’ve got very good football players in my squad and they’re a pleasure to work with every day.

“There have been lots of good performances this season. I can only think of one or two halves of football when we haven’t been fully at it.

“I thought the boys were really effective.

“It was difficult to get through Newport because they showed us a lot of respect with their formation and game plan.

“We had to find those solutions and keep knocking on the door.

“I would worry more about the team if we weren’t creating chances.

“We have scored a few goals, we put four past Port Vale not so long ago.

“We are capable of scoring and I’m sure if we keep performing the way we are then those days will come again.

“Paul Farman didn’t have much to do and that’s testament to the whole team. It was a really good team performance.”

The Exiles slipped to a third straight league defeat and have only scored once in that spell.

Boss Nelson Jardim said: “We knew it would be a difficult game, a difficult challenge for us.

“Barrow are where they are in the league for a reason. They’re a very good side and Stephen has got them playing really good football. They’ve got some really good quality in the squad.

“On another day maybe we’re able to nick something. But once they got the second there was no coming back.

“It’s obviously a long way for us to come. We came here with a game plan and I thought we stuck to it pretty well.

“We didn’t create loads of chances but we kept ourselves in the game for long periods.”