Stephen Crainey handed Fleetwood reins for rest of season
Stephen Crainey has been appointed Fleetwood’s head coach until the end of the season after lifting the club out of the League One relegation zone during his short spell as interim boss.
The 40-year-old, who took over when Simon Grayson was sacked a month ago, has taken seven points from the last three matches having started with a draw and defeat in the league.
“We’ve been hugely impressed with the way Stephen has managed to get the best out of a squad and the way he’s stepped up to manage the side through what has been a really difficult spell with injuries,” chairman Andy Pilley told fleetwoodtownfc.com.
“In the past month we’ve seen real leadership qualities in the way he’s taken charge of the first team (and) in the end it was an easy decision to appoint him until the end of the season at least.
“Stephen has worked really hard to get himself into this position with the club, and it’s a promotion we feel is richly deserved.
“He’s played a huge part in the development of the team’s young star players, and we are delighted to name him as our new head coach.”
Crainey steps up from his role as under-23s coach and will be assisted by Barry Nicholson.
