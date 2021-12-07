Stephen Crainey silent on Fleetwood future as he celebrates first win in charge

Stephen Crainey was non-committal on his future after his first victory as Fleetwood’s interim manager.

After watching his team dismantle 10-man Bolton 3-0, helped by Harrison Biggins’ late double, the Scot was happier talking about Fleetwood’s badly-needed three points.

“There is no update,” he said after Town moved to within one point of Sky Bet League One safety with a first win since October 16.

“I am sure if there is anything from above, the chairman would disclose that.”

Biggins took his tally to three goals in two games and Crainey said: “Harrison is a box-to-box player who has great energy and gets forward really well.

“He hadn’t scored until last Saturday (at Accrington) so he has made a real impact on the team. His confidence is up now so hopefully he can go on a run and get a few more goals to help the team get more points.

“But we looked a real threat going forward which is positive for us. We showed a real ruthless streak and hopefully that can continue.

“We got the early goal and Bolton had to chase the game slightly. So, I thought the second half was going to suit us more.

“I felt that might leave gaps in their backline, which is where the sending-off came from and the goals we got.”

Ged Garner’s sixth-minute opener and a 72nd-minute sending-off for Wanderers captain Ricardo Santos contributed to the final outcome.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: “It feels like we are on a massive rollercoaster, and we have no consistency at the moment. I don’t know what I am going to get from week to week.

“We lost the game poorly after a half-decent little run. We have got a soft centre, albeit we are missing some experienced players and leaders.

“It highlights in games like this one. But even though we were 1-0 down at half-time I thought we did okay. We managed the wind well.

“But I think they thought they could just go out in the second half with the wind, and it would happen naturally. But it doesn’t happen like that. You have to earn it and we didn’t earn it.

“It hurts me and it should hurt them. We have got to dust ourselves down and take the criticism we are all going to get on the chin.

“We are trying to do the best we can with what we have available. It didn’t look like it tonight, but the players are trying their best. Sometimes the best isn’t good enough.

“It is going to be a turbulent month up until January and as a football team we have got to stick together.”