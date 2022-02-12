Stephen Robinson and Neil Harris praise struggling sides after draw

Stephen Robinson and Neil Harris praised their side’s efforts after a hard-fought draw between League One strugglers Morecambe and Gillingham.

Ryan Jackson looked like he was going to give Gillingham a vital three points with a long-range effort 17 minutes from time before Jon Obika levelled the scores.

Morecambe manager Robinson said: “We totally dominated from start to finish with 70 per cent possession and we had enough chances to win three or four games.

“Their right-back will never score another goal like that in his career to give them the lead but I have to give credit to my players for the way they fought their way back into the game.

“We played some super football and passed the ball really well and there isn’t much more we can do. The lads are giving their all and I can’t criticise them at all.”

Gillingham boss Harris was disappointed not to come away with the win but also praised his side’s determination.

He said: “It was probably the worst performance since I came here but in truth we just didn’t have the legs or the energy – but I can see why because it was our fourth game in 10 days.

“The majority of players have been involved in all four games and this was a big ask of them today. We had another magic moment with Ryan Jackson’s superb goal but you could see at the end that we were under pressure and we just couldn’t hold on.

“The players are working really hard for me and although I would have loved three points I’m delighted with a draw. It’s a result that keeps the momentum going.”

A goal from Obika seven minutes from time earned the draw after Jackson’s 73rd-minute wonder strike looked set to earn Harris a third win since taking over from Steve Evans.

Morecambe were denied victory by two superb late saves from Aaron Chapman, who denied Jonah Ayunga from close range and Obika again.