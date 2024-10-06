Stephen Robinson defends Ellery Balcombe after error against Dundee United

Stephen Robinson refused to scapegoat goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe for his role in Dundee United’s winning goal against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

The Saints stopper parried Ross Docherty’s shot straight into the path of Emmanuel Adegboyega to head home in front of the travelling United fans on 75 minutes. While Docherty’s effort was powerful, replays suggested Balcombe could have done better and he looked disconsolate as United celebrated.

The disappointment in defeat was compounded by St Mirren creating the best chances throughout the encounter but they could not convert.

“I’m no expert on goalkeeping and I’m not going to single anyone out,” Robinson admitted.

“Ellery might be disappointed he didn’t push it away but we need to cover for someone if they make a mistake.

“We didn’t react. It’s never anyone’s fault. There were numerous chances to make it comfortable and we didn’t take them. It’s a collective and the buck stops with me.

“We’re just in a moment where things aren’t going our way. We aren’t playing as bad as the results seem but ultimately we’re not putting the ball in the back of the net. I can’t remember Ellery having too many saves to make.”

Robinson changed shape to a back four but St Mirren fell to their second loss on the bounce.

“There were a lot of good points and it’s up to me to change that (formation),” he said. “It was a shape we were working on but it’s probably coming sooner than we expected.

“It showed in a 30-minute session yesterday that we can coach. We knew what we were trying to do. I don’t think we lost because of the shape, it’s a shape I like.

“I don’t like the back three, believe it or not. With players coming back it does give me more options.”

United have enjoyed an excellent start to the season after securing their return to the top flight by winning the Scottish Championship last year.

The Arabs are unbeaten on the road and are fifth in the table, four points clear of St Mirren, to leave boss Jim Goodwin delighted after a third consecutive away game.

“Any points on the road are huge,” he said. “That’s our third game including the Motherwell game in the cup.

“There have been some really difficult games and if you told the Dundee United supporters going into the second international break we’d be where we are I’m pretty sure every one of them would have taken that.

“I don’t need to guess what the last game on the highlights will be – it’ll definitely be that one. It was very scrappy, you know what you’ll get with St Mirren.

“Stephen Robinson has had great success, they’re very well organised and quite direct. They’re probably the most physical team in the league and we had to stand up to that. The players deserve the credit.”