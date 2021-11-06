Stephen Robinson praises best performance of the season as Morecambe take win

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said his side’s 1-0 victory over Newport was his favourite performance of the season.

After seeing his side struggle in the league in recent weeks the Shrimps produced a solid defensive display to keep a strong Newport at bay to enter the second round of the FA Cup for the second successive season thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Aaron Wildig.

Robinson said: “The conditions were incredibly tough but that is my favourite performance of the season.

“There have been question marks over us in terms of our aggression, grit, steel and determination and we showed that in abundance today. We defended brilliantly in the swirling wind and everyone to a man played well.

“If I was a Morecambe fan tonight I would be delighted and I’m really proud of the boys tonight. We will play better football than we did today but it was all about hard work and energy and everyone did that today. We did the basics superbly and threw our bodies on the line and that is what you have to do to win games like this one.”

Newport boss James Rowberry was disappointed to lose the game but felt there were plenty of positives.

He said: “We played well and I’m disappointed not to get the win because I thought we deserved it.

“I was really pleased with a lot of what I saw today. think we had about 16 shots on goal to their nine and their keeper made some great saves and we have to keep driving forward to those standards we are setting.

“We were disappointed to concede the way we did. There were three or four instances in the phase of play before their goal they scored that we need to look at but we also need to look at how we can take our chances.

“We are going in the right direction and we have to keep believing in ourselves to keep striving forward.”

Wildig scored the winner from close range on 67 minutes from Ryan McLaughlin’s cross and almost added a sensational second from 40 yards moments later when he saw Joe Day off his line but curled an effort just wide.

It was Newport who had the most chances however with two efforts from Jake Cain and one from Finn Azaz forcing superb saves from Jokull Andresson before former Morecambe player Kevin Ellison headed against the post in the dying minutes.

Courtney Baker-Richardson saw a shot diverted wide and Dom Telford saw two efforts well blocked by Scott Wootton as Morecambe held on for the victory.