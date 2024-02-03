Stephen Robinson savours St Mirren’s best win at Hibernian since 1985

Stephen Robinson savoured “a fantastic performance” after his St Mirren side eased to their biggest away win over Hibernian for 39 years.

The Buddies ran out convincing 3-0 victors in the Premiership, with first-half goals from Alex Gogic, Greg Kiltie and Mikael Mandron putting the feeble hosts to the sword.

Saints – who won by the same scoreline in their last away match against Aberdeen – have not won so emphatically at Easter Road since a 4-0 victory in April 1985.

“It’s a fantastic performance,” said manager Robinson. “It matched, if not bettered, our previous away performance at Aberdeen.

“To score three goals and not concede any, I thought we were in total control.

“We showed real quality on the ball and dominated with it. But defensively to a man, including all the subs, it was a real team display.

“Marcus Fraser made a tackle at the end that showed the togetherness and will to win and not to concede goals that we’ve added to our game in the last month, since the break.”

Hibs were jeered off at half-time and full-time and many of their supporters left long before the end of what was a humiliating afternoon for the Edinburgh side.

Manager Nick Montgomery admitted the fans were well within their rights to vent their fury after a sixth league game in a row without victory left them seventh in the table.

“It’s a real difficult one to take,” said the Easter Road boss. “The first half was nowhere near good enough.

“We got outfought, outran, outcompeted and we gave away sloppy goals. From there, it’s a mountain to climb against a decent team.

“Being outfought and outcompeted, there’s not many times I’ve said that here, but I have to accept that. The players accept that.

“In the second half we huffed and puffed. But you can’t get back into a game after showing that first-half performance.

“I can understand the supporters’ frustration. There have been times this season where we’ve played really well and not got the result we deserve – and sometimes a couple of boos have been unjust.

“But today they were fully justified. We deserved the booing at half-time. At the end of the game? The second half was a lot better, we competed more, were probably unlucky not to get a goal or two and get back in the game. It wasn’t to be.

“But it was too late. We can’t give three-goal leads. We’ve come back from 2-0 down twice this season but 3-0 down is difficult.”