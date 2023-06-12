Stephen Robinson vows to ‘keep building’ after agreeing new St Mirren deal

Boss Stephen Robinson vowed to “keep building” at St Mirren after agreeing a new deal until the summer of 2026.

Assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll has also agreed a new contract that keeps him in Paisley for the same period.

Robinson, who took over in February, 2022, led the Buddies to their most successful top-flight campaign since 1985 as well as finishing in the top six for the first time in the cinch Premiership’s current format.

Last season saw the Paisley side finish with 46 points, the highest points tally in the current format as well as winning nine home matches in a season in the top flight for the first time since 1987.

Robinson told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted and very grateful to the board and the fans for their support.

“Now it’s time to keep building and keep taking the football club forward.

“The contract was always going to get signed. There was a trust basis that we just wanted to finish the season and make sure we concentrated fully on that.

“I enjoy what we’re doing and enjoy the challenge of trying to defy the odds next season and get into that top six.”

Reflecting on tenure, the Northern Irishman said: “It’s been excellent.

“The club has grown over the period we’ve been here. We’ve tried to put structures in place that maybe weren’t previously here that can take the club and make it sustainable in the higher reaches of this division.

“It’s about building the club and doing everything in our power to make us sustainable first and foremost and successful at the same time.

“I thought it was very important that we got Diarmuid tied down as well on a longer-term deal as he’s been a part of the relative success we’ve had.

“He’s a young, clever coach. He’s very bright on and off the pitch in terms of analysis and technical awareness as well.

“He’s working at international level which is great for St Mirren in terms of player contacts. I’m delighted we’ve got both contracts sorted and was very keen to make sure Diarmuid stayed alongside myself as well.

“I get the credit at times and the stick when it doesn’t go well. It isn’t just one man that makes any football club successful, you surround yourself with good people.

“I think that’s the biggest thing we have here in Gerry Docherty, Jamie Langfield, Allan McManus, Garry McColl – to name the ones that work close to me. That’s important for the football club.

“The guys we have need to be very good and go above and beyond in their jobs. Every one of them does that and Diarmuid epitomises that.”

O’Carroll added: “I’m absolutely delighted to extend my deal at St Mirren.

“It was a very straightforward process once the contract was offered. I’m extremely excited at the direction the club is going both on and off the pitch.

“I’ve loved my time at the club since joining last February and I’m confident that myself, the manager and the staff can continue to drive standards and hopefully maintain our progression on the pitch.”