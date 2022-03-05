Steve Bruce confident West Brom can reach Championship play-offs after Hull win

Manager Steve Bruce believes West Brom can still reach the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after their 2-0 win at Hull.

Bruce had gone five games without a victory since replacing Valerien Ismael in early February.

But two goals from Karlan Grant provided the former Hull boss with reassurance that West Brom – six points adrift of the top six – are finally back on track.

Bruce said: “When you go on a bad run it’s sometimes really difficult to see the wood from the trees.

“It’s disappointing we’ve not been able to turn around things quicker since I’ve been here, but this has given us plenty of food for thought.

“I thought we were worthy winners. It’s the longest I’ve waited in 22 years (for a first win as a manager) so let’s hope it’s the start of things to come.

“Anyone who puts a run together – it usually takes 75 points to get into the top six, but there are that many teams up there this season – has a chance (of reaching the play-offs).

“This gives us a chance, but that’s all it is at this moment in time.”

West Brom deserved to win on a foul afternoon in East Yorkshire.

Confidence within the camp must have been low following an appalling run of form but the visitors, perhaps surprisingly, went for the jugular from the outset.

Their early endeavours were rewarded after 17 minutes when Grant ably converted Alex Mowatt’s fine cross from the right.

Hull had their moments in an open first half, yet they lacked the punch and power of a well-organised West Brom team that grew stronger as the game progressed.

And once Grant scored from the penalty spot after 48 minutes – Taylor Gardner-Hickman having clearly been fouled by Jacob Greaves inside the box – an away win was never in doubt.

Bruce added: “We were comfortable. The first half, in particular, was the best we’ve played since we’ve been here.

“It was a decent performance. There are things we can improve on. I thought we gave the ball away too easily at times, but it’s a start.

“It was a nice performance but we’ve not done anything yet as we’ve got two big games against the top two.

“Five days ago we got booed off – (fans chanting) you’re not fit enough to wear the shirt – and then they’ve got a standing ovation here, but that’s football.

“We looked a threat and had a bit of control about us.”

Hull have now lost their last four league games at home, but they remain 13 points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Manager Shota Arveladze said: “There were many, many good things, positive things, to take from this game.

“But we made a few small mistakes which made the game very painful for us.

“We had two or three half-chances but it was disappointing that we conceded two sloppy goals.

“We kept going, though. Second half, we stayed in the game. If you look at the game, though – no shots on goal.

“It was a disappointing result, but there were a lot of positive things to take from it.”

On Hull’s troubling home form, Arveladze added: “I’m not counting home or away wins or defeats, I’m just counting the points.

“Nobody could say we did not stop playing against a good, experienced team, I think.”