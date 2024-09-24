Steve Bruce hails Blackpool’s new-found ‘swagger’ after victory at Huddersfield

Steve Bruce was effusive in his praise of his Blackpool side after they made it three league wins out of three since he took over by claiming a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield.

Kyle Joseph and CJ Hamilton struck in the first half to secure the points.

Bruce said: “You couldn’t have wished for two better performances back-to-back against teams who will be there or thereabouts.

“We defended well, which we needed to. We needed to improve that side of our game.

“But certainly we’re a threat at the top end of the pitch. We put a lot of balls in the right areas.

“It’s very difficult and wrong to single out individuals – it’s every department.

“They’ve got a bit of confidence and a bit of swagger about them, and Saturday now becomes the big game because we’ll be expected to win and that’s the big challenge.

“They seem to be enjoying it. Some of the numbers physically are through the roof.

“We’re asking them to play a certain way but they’re capable, and the willingness from the front four to put in the work and run in behind is there for everyone to see.

“When a team’s at the bottom of the league or hasn’t had the best of starts, one thing you want to do is put some smiles on faces: a change of style, a change of scenery, a change of formation. It’s certainly working so far.”

Huddersfield have now lost five of their last six in all competitions after winning four in a row at the start of the campaign.

Head coach Michael Duff said: “We’ve had a fairly long conversation in the dressing room afterwards, and it was a conversation because I’m not one for smashing teacups and things, but we need to find out what it is.

“I think it’s fair to say I’m as frustrated as any supporter watching that.

“I’ve been here before. At Barnsley we took two or three hammerings at home early on but we got there in the end. It’s part of the job, it’s part of the work.

“It’s easy to say we’ll go 3-5-2 or 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, but the important bit is between the players’ ears. I think we know where it comes from, but it’s how you get rid of it that we need to figure out.

“When it’s going well it’s easy to do, but when the pressure is on people go into themselves and start looking after themselves and go ‘I don’t want to get booed’ or ‘I don’t want to make that mistake’, and the chain reaction is a performance like that.”